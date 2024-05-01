PRIVATE EVENTS
The Lounge will create the perfect atmosphere for your upcoming event! Please fill out the form below and our Event Planner will be in touch with you soon!
DETAILS:
Rent the entire space (seating for 40 inside + 16 outside)
All ages welcome during private events!
432 N. Olympic Ave. Arlington, WA 98223
AVAILABLE TIMES:
Sunday, Monday, Tuesday > ALL DAY.
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday > OUT BY 2pm.
PRICING:
Includes full staff for your event!
First Hour // $350
Additional Hours // $100 per hour
*Food and drink additional. No outside food or beverages please.*
(PRICING WITH THE ABILITY TO BRING OUTSIDE FOOD)
First Hour // $450
Additional Hours // $100 per hour