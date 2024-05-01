The Lounge 432 N. Olympic Ave.
Food
Starters
- Charcuterie Board$22.00
seasonal cheeses + cured meats + crackers + hummus + dried fruit + honey + nuts + olives
- Bruschetta$16.00
toasted baguette + tomato + basil + balsamic. Add goat cheese! +$1
- Caprese Skewers$14.00
mozzarella + cherry tomatoes + fresh basil + balsamic
- Toasted Baguette with Balsamic & Oil$8.00
toasted baguette + balsamic & oil
- Burrata Salad$16.00
toasted baguette + burrata + maldon sea salt + bruschetta + fresh basil
Salads
- House Salad$14.00
mixed greens + cherry tomatoes + cucumber + red onion + shaved parmesan + honey dijon dressing
- Strawberry Walnut & Feta Salad$16.00
mixed greens + strawberries + walnuts + feta + balsamic
- Caesar Salad$16.00
mixed greens + crutons + red onion + shaved parmesan + house made caeser dressing! Add chicken! +$2
- Italian Chef Salad$16.00
mixed greens + salami + pepperoni + mozzarella + cherry tomatoes + red onion + crutons + italian dressing
- Cobb Salad$16.00
bacon + avocado + hard boiled egg + tomatoes + gorgonzola + red onion + blue cheese dressing
Sandwiches
- Pit-Smoked Beef Sandwich$17.00
thinly sliced pit-smoked beef + roasted cherry tomatoes + red onion + horseradish aioli + provolone! Served with Salad or Coleslaw!
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
pulled pork simmered in bbq sauce + coleslaw + pickle + house aioli + pretzel bun! Served with Salad or Coleslaw!
Pizzas
- Prosciutto & Mushroom Pizza$22.00
tomato sauce + mushroom + prosciutto + black olives + fresh basil + mozzarella
- Olympian Pizza$26.00
pesto base + kalamata olives + artichokes + feta + red onion + roasted cherry tomatoes + garlic aioli
- Four Three Two Pizza$24.00
olive oil base + mozzarella + prosciutto + roasted cherry tomates + mushrooms + arugula + garlic aioli
- BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza$28.00
bbq sauce base + simmered pulled pork + red onion + house slaw
- Meat Lovers Pizza$26.00
tomato sauce + pepperoni + salami + bacon + mozzarella
- Capricciosa Pizza$26.00
tomato sauce + black olives + artichokes + mushrooms + prosciutto + fresh basil + mozzarella
- Primavera Pizza$26.00
olive oil base + mozzarella + roasted cherry tomatoes + prosciutto + arugula + fresh basil + shaved parmesan
- Spicy Italian Pizza$26.00
tomato sauce + mozzarella + sausage + mushroom + mama lil peppers + goat cheese + spicy aioli drizzle
- Bacon Fig Pizza$26.00
fig jam base + bacon + prosciutto + red onion + mozzarella + spinach + goat cheese + balsamic drizzle
- Seasonal Greek Pizza$26.00
pesto base + chicken + roasted tomato + red onion + mozzarella + kalamata olives + garnished with basil & shaved parmesan
- Pepperoni Pizza$24.00
tomato sauce + pepperoni + mozzarella
- Cheese Pizza$22.00
tomato sauce + mozzarella
- Half & Half Pizza
Choose your own half & half pizza
Folded Piadinas
Desserts
Wine by the Bottle
Red
- Barbera D' Alba (DOCG) - Podere Ruggeri Corsini$36.00
- Montepulciano D' Abruzzo (DOC) - Sanvito$27.00
- Sangiovese Toscana - Scarpetta$30.00
- Malbec - Bodega Privada$33.00
- Red Blend - Lone Birch$27.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Photobomb$27.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Fool Hardy$48.00
- Modo Cabernet Blend - Locus$32.00
- Jet Black Syrah - Alexandria Nicole$45.00
- Lambrusco Sparkling Red (DOC) - Cantina Coviolo$30.00
- Montepulciano D' Abruzzo (DOC) - Lucanto$36.00
- Chianti Classico (DOCG) - Felsina$60.00
- Grignolino Del Monferrato Casalese (DOC) - Bricco Mondalino$66.00