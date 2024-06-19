The Lounge 432 N. Olympic Ave.
Food
Starters
- Charcuterie Board
seasonal cheeses + cured meats + crackers + hummus + dried fruit + honey + nuts + olives$22.00
- Bruschetta
toasted baguette + tomato + basil + balsamic. Add goat cheese! +$1$16.00
- Caprese Skewers
mozzarella + cherry tomatoes + fresh basil + balsamic$14.00
- Toasted Baguette with Balsamic & Oil
toasted baguette + balsamic & oil$8.00
- Burrata Salad
toasted baguette + burrata + maldon sea salt + bruschetta + fresh basil$16.00
Salads
- House Salad
mixed greens + cherry tomatoes + cucumber + red onion + shaved parmesan + honey dijon dressing$14.00
- Strawberry Walnut & Feta Salad
mixed greens + strawberries + walnuts + feta + balsamic$16.00
- Caesar Salad
mixed greens + crutons + red onion + shaved parmesan + house made caeser dressing! Add chicken! +$2$16.00
- Italian Chef Salad
- Cobb Salad
bacon + avocado + hard boiled egg + tomatoes + gorgonzola + red onion + blue cheese dressing$16.00
Sandwiches
- Pit-Smoked Beef Sandwich
thinly sliced pit-smoked beef + roasted cherry tomatoes + red onion + horseradish aioli + provolone! Served with Salad or Coleslaw!$17.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
pulled pork simmered in bbq sauce + coleslaw + pickle + house aioli + pretzel bun! Served with Salad or Coleslaw!$15.00
Pizzas
- Prosciutto & Mushroom Pizza
tomato sauce + mushroom + prosciutto + black olives + fresh basil + mozzarella$22.00
- Olympian Pizza
pesto base + kalamata olives + artichokes + feta + red onion + roasted cherry tomatoes + garlic aioli$26.00
- Four Three Two Pizza
olive oil base + mozzarella + prosciutto + roasted cherry tomates + mushrooms + arugula + garlic aioli$24.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza
bbq sauce base + simmered pulled pork + red onion + house slaw$28.00
- Meat Lovers Pizza
tomato sauce + pepperoni + salami + bacon + mozzarella$26.00
- Capricciosa Pizza
tomato sauce + black olives + artichokes + mushrooms + prosciutto + fresh basil + mozzarella$26.00
- Primavera Pizza
olive oil base + mozzarella + roasted cherry tomatoes + prosciutto + arugula + fresh basil + shaved parmesan$26.00
- Spicy Italian Pizza
tomato sauce + mozzarella + sausage + mushroom + mama lil peppers + goat cheese + spicy aioli drizzle$26.00
- Bacon Fig Pizza
fig jam base + bacon + prosciutto + red onion + mozzarella + spinach + goat cheese + balsamic drizzle$26.00
- Seasonal Greek Pizza
pesto base + chicken + roasted tomato + red onion + mozzarella + kalamata olives + garnished with basil & shaved parmesan$26.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
tomato sauce + pepperoni + mozzarella$24.00
- Cheese Pizza
tomato sauce + mozzarella$22.00
- Half & Half Pizza
Choose your own half & half pizza
Folded Piadinas
Desserts
Wine by the Bottle
Red
- Barbera D' Alba (DOCG) - Podere Ruggeri Corsini$36.00
- Montepulciano D' Abruzzo (DOC) - Sanvito$27.00
- Sangiovese Toscana - Scarpetta$30.00
- Malbec - Bodega Privada$33.00
- Red Blend - Lone Birch$27.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Photobomb$27.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Fool Hardy$48.00
- Modo Cabernet Blend - Locus$32.00
- Jet Black Syrah - Alexandria Nicole$45.00
- Lambrusco Sparkling Red (DOC) - Cantina Coviolo$30.00
- Montepulciano D' Abruzzo (DOC) - Lucanto$36.00
- Chianti Classico (DOCG) - Felsina$60.00
- Grignolino Del Monferrato Casalese (DOC) - Bricco Mondalino$66.00